3605 Central Rd 204
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

3605 Central Rd 204

3605 Central Road · (224) 310-7792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701

All you have to do is move in!
Great location Central Rd Glenview IL

Rarely available!

This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood floor with all new stainless steal appliances.

Convenient to everything, shops, schools, highway, parks!
Spend your summer at the pool and enjoy life!
Rent Includes Heat, Includes Water, Includes Parking, Includes Pool, Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Scavenger

Management Board need to approve#(7-10 days approve)
Copy ID or DL
Copy lease
Sign rules and regulations
Copy evidence of credit report
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5701
Property Id 5701

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have any available units?
3605 Central Rd 204 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3605 Central Rd 204 have?
Some of 3605 Central Rd 204's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Central Rd 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Central Rd 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Central Rd 204 pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Central Rd 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cook County.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Central Rd 204 offers parking.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Central Rd 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Central Rd 204 has a pool.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have accessible units?
No, 3605 Central Rd 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Central Rd 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Central Rd 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Central Rd 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
