3605 Central Rd 204

Amenities
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701
All you have to do is move in!
Great location Central Rd Glenview IL
Rarely available!
This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood floor with all new stainless steal appliances.
Convenient to everything, shops, schools, highway, parks!
Spend your summer at the pool and enjoy life!
Rent Includes Heat, Includes Water, Includes Parking, Includes Pool, Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Scavenger
Management Board need to approve#(7-10 days approve)
Copy ID or DL
Copy lease
Sign rules and regulations
Copy evidence of credit report
Property Id 5701
No Pets Allowed
