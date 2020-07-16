3605 Central Rd 204

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701



All you have to do is move in!

Great location Central Rd Glenview IL



Rarely available!



This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood floor with all new stainless steal appliances.



Convenient to everything, shops, schools, highway, parks!

Spend your summer at the pool and enjoy life!

Rent Includes Heat, Includes Water, Includes Parking, Includes Pool, Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Scavenger



Management Board need to approve#(7-10 days approve)

Copy ID or DL

Copy lease

Sign rules and regulations

Copy evidence of credit report

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5701

Property Id 5701



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5756339)