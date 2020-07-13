All apartments in La Grange Park
Find more places like HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Grange Park, IL
/
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS

443 Sherwood Rd · (833) 841-4167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL 60526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS.

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
business center
cc payments
online portal
Tucked away in a quiet residential community, Homestead Apartments features one and two bedroom apartments in La Grange Park, IL. Spacious layouts and amenities, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options in the downtown shopping district of La Grange Park.

You will feel comfortably at home in our beautifully manicured gardens with their stately oaks and colorful maple trees. Our ivy-covered red brick buildings offer a warmth and solidity that contemporary apartment communities just can't match.

Find us onApartmentRatings

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have any available units?
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange Park, IL.
What amenities does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have?
Some of HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS's amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
Does HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Grange Park 2 BedroomsLa Grange Park Apartments with Garage
La Grange Park Apartments with ParkingLa Grange Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
La Grange Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILBrookfield, ILLa Grange, ILWestern Springs, ILBroadview, ILHinsdale, ILForest Park, IL
Maywood, ILSummit, ILBurr Ridge, ILRiver Forest, ILBerwyn, ILWillowbrook, ILWestmont, ILClarendon Hills, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILFranklin Park, ILElmwood Park, ILCicero, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity