Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED. KITCHEN INCLUDES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM HAS SLIDERS OUT TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER SUITE INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATHROOM WITH BEDROOM 2. ATTACHED GARAGE AND GUEST PARKING NEARBY. DON'T WAIT! THIS BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IS SURE TO PLEASE!