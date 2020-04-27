All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 314 Morningside Dr B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, IL
/
314 Morningside Dr B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

314 Morningside Dr B

314 Morningside Dr · (630) 865-6213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487

Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Upper level has large master bedroom will accommodate king bedroom set and has own master bathroom.
Two medium size bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and own hot water/furnace room.
Lower level has front living room and rear family room with 1/2 bath, large kitchen with eat in area, large food pantry,

Also included is one car garage attached to unit. there are lots of closet with rod space plenty of linen shelf space for storage.
Large concrete patio for grill and patio table set. large yard for kids to play in.

Townhouse is just about half from Army Trail Road and about 1 minute to I-355 for quick access to the expressway. There is no thru street in the subdivision making this a safe neighborhood for your kids. All traffic that comes in are either residents or guest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288487
Property Id 288487

(RLNE5811640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Morningside Dr B have any available units?
314 Morningside Dr B has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Morningside Dr B have?
Some of 314 Morningside Dr B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Morningside Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
314 Morningside Dr B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Morningside Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Morningside Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 314 Morningside Dr B does offer parking.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Morningside Dr B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B have a pool?
No, 314 Morningside Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B have accessible units?
No, 314 Morningside Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Morningside Dr B has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Morningside Dr B have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Morningside Dr B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 314 Morningside Dr B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 1 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 Bedrooms
Bloomingdale Apartments with BalconyBloomingdale Apartments with Pool
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL
Rolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity