314 Morningside Dr B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487



Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Upper level has large master bedroom will accommodate king bedroom set and has own master bathroom.

Two medium size bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and own hot water/furnace room.

Lower level has front living room and rear family room with 1/2 bath, large kitchen with eat in area, large food pantry,



Also included is one car garage attached to unit. there are lots of closet with rod space plenty of linen shelf space for storage.

Large concrete patio for grill and patio table set. large yard for kids to play in.



Townhouse is just about half from Army Trail Road and about 1 minute to I-355 for quick access to the expressway. There is no thru street in the subdivision making this a safe neighborhood for your kids. All traffic that comes in are either residents or guest.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288487

Property Id 288487



(RLNE5811640)