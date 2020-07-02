All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

361 Cedar St.

361 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

361 Cedar Street, Aurora, IL 60506
Near West Galena

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
361 Cedar St. Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House in the Tanner Historic District!! -

(RLNE4059270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Cedar St. have any available units?
361 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 361 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
361 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 Cedar St. is pet friendly.
Does 361 Cedar St. offer parking?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not offer parking.
Does 361 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 361 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Cedar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Cedar St. does not have units with air conditioning.
