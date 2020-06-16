2497 Reflections Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2 car garage! Freshly painted in decorator colors! New hardwood flooring in Family & Dining room! New ceramic flooring in entry & both baths ('17)! Updated eat-in kitchen ('17) complete w/ stunning granite counter-tops, under mount sink, updated faucet, updated flooring, stylish back-splash, black/black appliances & slider door that leads to private balcony w/ open view! Living room & dining room open beautifully to one another - just perfect for entertaining! HUGE Master w/ 2 closets and private bath! Full finished basement wired for in home theater! Highly acclaimed Napvl sch dist #204 (Young Elementary, Granger Middle School, Metea Valley HS!). Close to train, I88 & all shopping conveniences!



Virtual Tourings Only (FaceTime or WhatsApp or Zoom)!!! PLEASE EMAIL IF INTERTESTED...



No Pets Allowed



