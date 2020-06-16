All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2497 Reflections Dr

2497 Reflections Drive · (732) 788-3178
Location

2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2 car garage! Freshly painted in decorator colors! New hardwood flooring in Family & Dining room! New ceramic flooring in entry & both baths ('17)! Updated eat-in kitchen ('17) complete w/ stunning granite counter-tops, under mount sink, updated faucet, updated flooring, stylish back-splash, black/black appliances & slider door that leads to private balcony w/ open view! Living room & dining room open beautifully to one another - just perfect for entertaining! HUGE Master w/ 2 closets and private bath! Full finished basement wired for in home theater! Highly acclaimed Napvl sch dist #204 (Young Elementary, Granger Middle School, Metea Valley HS!). Close to train, I88 & all shopping conveniences!

Virtual Tourings Only (FaceTime or WhatsApp or Zoom)!!! PLEASE EMAIL IF INTERTESTED...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Reflections Dr have any available units?
2497 Reflections Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2497 Reflections Dr have?
Some of 2497 Reflections Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Reflections Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Reflections Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Reflections Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2497 Reflections Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2497 Reflections Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Reflections Dr does offer parking.
Does 2497 Reflections Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2497 Reflections Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Reflections Dr have a pool?
No, 2497 Reflections Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Reflections Dr have accessible units?
No, 2497 Reflections Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Reflections Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2497 Reflections Dr has units with dishwashers.
