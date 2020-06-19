1925 Tall Oaks Drive

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3rd floor condo, renovated in 2015, with brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, carpet, paint, doors, oven, dishwasher & microwave! Ceiling fans installed in living room and bedroom. Offering views of pond and surrounding tree-lined areas. 1st floor laundry and storage unit on 3rd floor. Near shopping, bike trails, park, and next to I-88 expressway entrance. Great deal for the $$$! No pets or smokers please. Credit score of 625+ FICO to qualify with monthly net income of $3000/mo or more. SHOWINGS ONLY ONCE APPLICATION IS APPROVED DUE TO "SHELTER IN PLACE" RESTRICTIONS.