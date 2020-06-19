All apartments in Aurora
1925 Tall Oaks Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:59 PM

1925 Tall Oaks Drive

1925 Tall Oaks Drive · (630) 557-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL 60505
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3701 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3rd floor condo, renovated in 2015, with brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, carpet, paint, doors, oven, dishwasher & microwave! Ceiling fans installed in living room and bedroom. Offering views of pond and surrounding tree-lined areas. 1st floor laundry and storage unit on 3rd floor. Near shopping, bike trails, park, and next to I-88 expressway entrance. Great deal for the $$$! No pets or smokers please. Credit score of 625+ FICO to qualify with monthly net income of $3000/mo or more. SHOWINGS ONLY ONCE APPLICATION IS APPROVED DUE TO "SHELTER IN PLACE" RESTRICTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have any available units?
1925 Tall Oaks Drive has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1925 Tall Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Tall Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Tall Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Tall Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Tall Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Tall Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
