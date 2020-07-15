All apartments in Arlington Heights
Orion Arlington Lakes

909 E Golf Rd Apt 1 · (833) 428-2353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL 60056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 057-01 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 059-03 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,491

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 049-03 · Avail. now

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 055-06 · Avail. now

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orion Arlington Lakes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Boost your lifestyle and find your home sweet home at Orion Arlington Lakes, our recently renovated luxury apartments in Arlington Heights, IL. Located in a park-like setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still maintaining the positive vibe and energy of suburban Chicago living, our community is a place that feels like home.

The one and two-bedroom apartments offer a blend of modern, stylish design and coziness, as well as a bevy of alluring features. Enjoy the large dining rooms, walk-in closets, private patios, and the fully equipped kitchens, where you can show off your cooking skills. We also offer the opportunity to spend some quality time with your friends at the picnic areas, while the youngest of our residents can have fun at the playground.

Our renovated and spacious apartments boast beautiful pond views. Being minutes away from I-90 and I-94 tollways, Golf Road and O'Hare International Airport, Orion Arlington Lakes is great for commuters. This also means you can get to Downtown Chicago fast, too. Not to mention our community is close to the well-known Arlington International Racecourse, Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, as well as one of the largest shopping destinations in the US, the Woodfield Mall.

Don’t worry if you want to live with your beloved pet, this is a pet-friendly community. We are excited to show you why Orion Arlington Lakes is one of the most desired apartment homes in Arlington Heights, so schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. There is a monthly per rent of $35 per pet. There is also a $350 (non-refundable) pet fee per pet. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orion Arlington Lakes have any available units?
Orion Arlington Lakes has 6 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Orion Arlington Lakes have?
Some of Orion Arlington Lakes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orion Arlington Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Orion Arlington Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orion Arlington Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Orion Arlington Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Orion Arlington Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Orion Arlington Lakes offers parking.
Does Orion Arlington Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Orion Arlington Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Orion Arlington Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Orion Arlington Lakes has a pool.
Does Orion Arlington Lakes have accessible units?
No, Orion Arlington Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Orion Arlington Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orion Arlington Lakes has units with dishwashers.
