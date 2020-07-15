Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Boost your lifestyle and find your home sweet home at Orion Arlington Lakes, our recently renovated luxury apartments in Arlington Heights, IL. Located in a park-like setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still maintaining the positive vibe and energy of suburban Chicago living, our community is a place that feels like home.



The one and two-bedroom apartments offer a blend of modern, stylish design and coziness, as well as a bevy of alluring features. Enjoy the large dining rooms, walk-in closets, private patios, and the fully equipped kitchens, where you can show off your cooking skills. We also offer the opportunity to spend some quality time with your friends at the picnic areas, while the youngest of our residents can have fun at the playground.



Our renovated and spacious apartments boast beautiful pond views. Being minutes away from I-90 and I-94 tollways, Golf Road and O'Hare International Airport, Orion Arlington Lakes is great for commuters. This also means you can get to Downtown Chicago fast, too. Not to mention our community is close to the well-known Arlington International Racecourse, Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, as well as one of the largest shopping destinations in the US, the Woodfield Mall.



Don’t worry if you want to live with your beloved pet, this is a pet-friendly community. We are excited to show you why Orion Arlington Lakes is one of the most desired apartment homes in Arlington Heights, so schedule a tour today!