Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
26 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1308 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights Park Manor
829 South Roosevelt
829 South Roosevelt Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1500 sqft
829 South Roosevelt Available 07/15/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Home Available Now in Arlington Heights! - A Home you will genuinely appreciate! This spectacular split level home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full basement with an adjacent room

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 North Windsor drive 309
1519 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Arlington Heights 1 Bed / Parking Included - Property Id: 312220 Top floor unit. Hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry in building. Stainless steel appliances. Cats allowed. Spacious layout with lots of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1615 North WINDSOR Drive
1615 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Super clean, freshly painted 2nd floor 2bed, 1 bath condo in desirable Arlington Glen. Unit offers gleaming living room with hardwood floors and sliders to balcony; kitchen with tons of cabinets & table space; spacious bedrooms; (walk-in closet).

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
819 South DWYER Avenue
819 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Freshly updated condo with premium 3rd floor private, quiet location! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout in 2017! New appliances in 2017! Big rooms, closet organizers, and plenty of storage with the extra storage unit right outside the front

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1002 North DRYDEN Avenue
1002 North Dryden Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
Fantastic school district Hersey, Olive! Great Location!! Fresh coat of grey paint throughout. Open Floorplan, Cherry Kitchen open to dining and living room newer dishwasher, stove and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3451 North Carriageway Drive
3451 Carriage Way Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1525 sqft
Perfect Location for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Rental! Freshly Painted Gray. Laminate Floors Throughout, In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1426 North Hickory Avenue
1426 North Hickory Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1161 sqft
YOURS TO ENJOY, THIS COZY RANCH HOME IN A QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH SCHOOLS, PARKS AND SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE 15' x 25' DECK, FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
510 West Eastman Street
510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1150 sqft
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 E Palatine Rd 2B
19 E Palatine Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474 Available May 1st All new laminate flooring New appliances New paint High rated school district 2 car parkings Extra storage room In building laundry Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Close

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
151 West Wing Street
151 West Wing Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
913 sqft
Great building, great location in VIBRANT downtown Arlington Heights! Steps to many restaurants, great nightlife, theatre, farmer's markets & festivals. Commuter's dream 1 block to train.

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1112 North Douglas Avenue
1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1750 sqft
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen.
City Guide for Arlington Heights, IL

Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!

If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.

With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arlington Heights, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

