160 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with parking
Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!
If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.
With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.