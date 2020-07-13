All apartments in Post Falls
Villas at Tullamore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Villas at Tullamore

3011 North Charleville · (208) 261-7349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Tullamore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to the Villas at Tullamore! Now leasing brand new one, two, and three bedroom homes in the prestigious community of Tullamore in Post Falls, ID. These spacious floorplans come complete with full appliance packages, modern paint colors, and professional on-site management team. The community features a centrally located clubhouse complete with seasonal pool! The Villas at Tullamore is the newest community in the portfolio, however we have two other communities close by in Coeur D'Alene that feature the same beautifully constructed apartment homes. All communities are new construction and have professional on-site management and maintenance. Give us a call today so we can find the perfect home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. All apartment homes include two parking spaces. Select floor plans include an attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Tullamore have any available units?
Villas at Tullamore has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Tullamore have?
Some of Villas at Tullamore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Tullamore currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Tullamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Tullamore pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Tullamore offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore offers parking.
Does Villas at Tullamore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Tullamore have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore has a pool.
Does Villas at Tullamore have accessible units?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore has accessible units.
Does Villas at Tullamore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Tullamore has units with dishwashers.
