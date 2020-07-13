Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage new construction e-payments hot tub

Welcome home to the Villas at Tullamore! Now leasing brand new one, two, and three bedroom homes in the prestigious community of Tullamore in Post Falls, ID. These spacious floorplans come complete with full appliance packages, modern paint colors, and professional on-site management team. The community features a centrally located clubhouse complete with seasonal pool! The Villas at Tullamore is the newest community in the portfolio, however we have two other communities close by in Coeur D'Alene that feature the same beautifully constructed apartment homes. All communities are new construction and have professional on-site management and maintenance. Give us a call today so we can find the perfect home for you!