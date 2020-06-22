All apartments in Post Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

105 W Larkspur Ct

105 Larkspur Court · (888) 406-1868
Location

105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 W Larkspur Ct · Avail. Aug 10

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street. Less than 1 mile to Prairie Falls Golf Club. Shopping, schools, and parks are just minutes away.

Single level living with a semi-open floor plan. The living room, dining area, and kitchen share the center of the home under a vaulted ceiling. Large windows and a sliding glass door provide plenty of natural light. Kitchen amenities include ample cabinets and counter space, tiled backsplash, a pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, and a dishwasher. The dining area off of the kitchen features a built-in hutch to house your special pieces.

Two good size guest rooms on each side of a full bathroom with tub/shower combo are located on one end of the home. The master bedroom on the other end has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with tub/shower combo.
The fenced backyard with storage shed is accessible through the laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups or the sliding glass door off of the dining area. Additional bonuses include off street parking and forced air heat. Move-in ready!

No Smoking.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1525
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

(RLNE2508771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Larkspur Ct have any available units?
105 W Larkspur Ct has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W Larkspur Ct have?
Some of 105 W Larkspur Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Larkspur Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Larkspur Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Larkspur Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 W Larkspur Ct is pet friendly.
Does 105 W Larkspur Ct offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Larkspur Ct does offer parking.
Does 105 W Larkspur Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W Larkspur Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Larkspur Ct have a pool?
No, 105 W Larkspur Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Larkspur Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 W Larkspur Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Larkspur Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Larkspur Ct has units with dishwashers.
