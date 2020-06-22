Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street. Less than 1 mile to Prairie Falls Golf Club. Shopping, schools, and parks are just minutes away.



Single level living with a semi-open floor plan. The living room, dining area, and kitchen share the center of the home under a vaulted ceiling. Large windows and a sliding glass door provide plenty of natural light. Kitchen amenities include ample cabinets and counter space, tiled backsplash, a pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, and a dishwasher. The dining area off of the kitchen features a built-in hutch to house your special pieces.



Two good size guest rooms on each side of a full bathroom with tub/shower combo are located on one end of the home. The master bedroom on the other end has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with tub/shower combo.

The fenced backyard with storage shed is accessible through the laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups or the sliding glass door off of the dining area. Additional bonuses include off street parking and forced air heat. Move-in ready!



No Smoking.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1525

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



(RLNE2508771)