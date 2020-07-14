Amenities
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts. The Village accesses an onsite dining, 18 hole golf course, pro shop, tennis courts, private beach, private pool, and playground. This unit has 2 large wrap around decks and features amazing views of the Mountains and Water.
UNIT IS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER
HEAT & ELECTRIC WILL VARY DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF STAY.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4866831)