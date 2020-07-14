All apartments in Kootenai County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5683 W Racquet Rd

5683 West Racquet Road · (208) 667-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID 83858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd · Avail. Sep 1

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts. The Village accesses an onsite dining, 18 hole golf course, pro shop, tennis courts, private beach, private pool, and playground. This unit has 2 large wrap around decks and features amazing views of the Mountains and Water.

UNIT IS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER

HEAT & ELECTRIC WILL VARY DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF STAY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have any available units?
5683 W Racquet Rd has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5683 W Racquet Rd have?
Some of 5683 W Racquet Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5683 W Racquet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5683 W Racquet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5683 W Racquet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5683 W Racquet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kootenai County.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd offer parking?
No, 5683 W Racquet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5683 W Racquet Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5683 W Racquet Rd has a pool.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have accessible units?
No, 5683 W Racquet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5683 W Racquet Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5683 W Racquet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5683 W Racquet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
