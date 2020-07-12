/
sherman hill
146 Apartments for rent in Sherman Hill, Des Moines, IA
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
Results within 1 mile of Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,206
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
911 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Rocket Transfer Lofts
320 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rocket Transfer Lofts in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.
400 E Locust St #216
400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready! About The Soho Lofts SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen,
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
3031 Grand Ave #306
3031 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the corner of 31st and Grand. This condo is located in a great building complete with underground parking and social room.
1333 22nd St
1333 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
575 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit has excellent living space; with a huge 234 sq foot living area, 130 sq foot kitchen and the main bedroom at 125 square feet it makes for a comfortable environment! Utilities are tenant responsibility on a Ratio Utility
648 26th St
648 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Remodeled Centrally-located 3 BED HOUSE - Check out the virtual tour --> http://ow.
1321 Clark St
1321 Clark Street, Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Four Bedroom One Bathroom Home! Centrally located and minutes from Downtown, Drake University, Grocery, Grays Lake and the list goes on! Features wooden floors throughout, a walk out basement to the large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Sherman Hill
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.