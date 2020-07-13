/
99 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2807 sqft
AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina. Corner lot with georgous mountain and valley views from the covered lanai and patio area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1331 sqft
Available June 19th, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1377 sq ft unit at Nanea Kai. This unit offers 1 assigned garage parking, 1 open parking stall, central AC, W/D in unit, dishwasher, yard and great location. Community BBQ available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
1020 Koko Uka Place
1020 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
3192 sqft
KOKO VILLA is a small high end community in Hawaii Kai. The house is one of the biggest floor plans within the community. BRAND NEW upgrade just completed made 6 bedrooms, 4 bathroom, (tax record is different).
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
665 Kapaia Street A
665 Kapaia Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Ground level part of the duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath , fully Furnished and ready for occupancy , quite , dead end street , feels like you are in the country , place is backing Farm land , short drive to Costco, schools , hikes , tennis courts, golf and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
988 Kaahue Street
988 Kaahue Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,399
2473 sqft
988 Kaahue Street Available 08/02/20 Fantastic Mariners Ridge home with views! PV panels! - Available to rent or tour August 5th! Hawaii Kai Mariner's Ridge Home - with electricity offset via PV system! 4 bedrooms 2 -1/2 bath plus a rear den/office
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1018 Kealaolu Ave
1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Kahala Luxury Living - Built in 1938 and recently renovated, this luxury home offers a unique combination of vintage and modern beach charm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4739 Aukai Ave
4739 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4013 sqft
Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4170-2 Keanu Street
4170 Keanu St, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1032 sqft
Welcome to Tropic Gardens , located in the prestigious Waialae Kahala with good school district: Beautiful townhouse 2 bedroom 2 bath two-story includes 1 parking right in front of the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1040 Lunaai Place
1040 Lunaai Place, Maunawili, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1174 sqft
Rarely Available One-Level Home in Maunawili - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home is perfect for someone looking for a one-level single family home with a large fenced yard and a view of the Koolau Mountains.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1978 sqft
$4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1977 Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
280 Pouli Road
280 Pouli Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2022 sqft
A newly renovated single family home with detached studio. New lighting, flooring, paint, and much more.
