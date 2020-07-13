Apartment List
/
HI
/
makakilo
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM

70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Makakilo, HI

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head view. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-924 Panana St.
92-924 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1176 sqft
Ocean & Mountain view in beautiful Makakilo home! - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Makakilo
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
458 Manawai Street
458 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1462 sqft
One of the best rentals in the desirable community of Manawa at Mehana! This bright contemporary style upgraded home with Corian counters, dark cherry cabinets, tile/carpet flooring won't last long.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-231 Wahane Place
91-231 Wahano Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1526 sqft
Wow! The exclusive part of Kapolei - in the Knolls. 1 year New paint throughout. Laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen - micro hood, ceramic top stove, ice/water dispenser. Backyard is and Oasis. 3 Split AC units for lower elec bills. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Makakilo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Month to Month Lease. Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1144 Waiemi St.
91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

Similar Pages

Makakilo 2 BedroomsMakakilo 3 BedroomsMakakilo Apartments with BalconyMakakilo Apartments with Garage
Makakilo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMakakilo Apartments with ParkingMakakilo Apartments with PoolMakakilo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Makakilo Dog Friendly ApartmentsMakakilo Furnished ApartmentsMakakilo Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HI
Royal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College