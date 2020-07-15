Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance

Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently underwent a 5+ MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION! Upgrades & updates include a newly remodeled clubhouse, granite countertops, new apartment flooring, new appliances & more! Call & schedule a tour today to see it all for yourself. Voucher Holders Welcome! Please Call For Pricing. *Riverstock participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.