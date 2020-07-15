All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like Riverstock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
Riverstock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

Riverstock

50 Sandy Cir · (833) 282-1028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

50 Sandy Cir, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstock.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
Riverstock Apartments offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, sunrooms, cable ready and many more! Riverstock recently underwent a 5+ MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION! Upgrades & updates include a newly remodeled clubhouse, granite countertops, new apartment flooring, new appliances & more! Call & schedule a tour today to see it all for yourself. Voucher Holders Welcome! Please Call For Pricing. *Riverstock participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstock have any available units?
Riverstock has 4 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstock have?
Some of Riverstock's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstock currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstock pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstock is pet friendly.
Does Riverstock offer parking?
Yes, Riverstock offers parking.
Does Riverstock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverstock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstock have a pool?
Yes, Riverstock has a pool.
Does Riverstock have accessible units?
No, Riverstock does not have accessible units.
Does Riverstock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverstock has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Riverstock?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity