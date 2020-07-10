All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 334 Pin Oak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
334 Pin Oak Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

334 Pin Oak Avenue

334 Pin Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

334 Pin Oak Avenue, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Like new 4 bed/3 bath home in the beautiful River Park Community. Just minutes from historic downtown Woodstock!

Front porch for relaxing after swim, tennis, or basketball. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a porch of its own. Master bath with double vanity and separate tub/shower. Lower level features an open floor plan with kitchen island and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. Large family room open to kitchen with tons of natural light. Separate formal dining area. Private fenced-in backyard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have any available units?
334 Pin Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have?
Some of 334 Pin Oak Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Pin Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 Pin Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Pin Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 Pin Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 Pin Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Pin Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 334 Pin Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 Pin Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Pin Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Pin Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College