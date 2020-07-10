334 Pin Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Like new 4 bed/3 bath home in the beautiful River Park Community. Just minutes from historic downtown Woodstock!



Front porch for relaxing after swim, tennis, or basketball. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a porch of its own. Master bath with double vanity and separate tub/shower. Lower level features an open floor plan with kitchen island and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. Large family room open to kitchen with tons of natural light. Separate formal dining area. Private fenced-in backyard and patio.