Woodstock, GA
142 Towey Trail
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:30 AM

142 Towey Trail

142 Towey Trail · No Longer Available
Location

142 Towey Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the Woodlands close to shopping, restaurants, and highways! This four bedroom plus an office has everything you are looking for! Huge kitchen with Cherry wood cabinets a granite counters plus butlers pantry. Expansive two story family room, iron balusters, and all bedrooms upstairs. Grand backyard with patio perfect for play or entertaining! Excellent school system! Welcome to the swim/tennis neighborhood of Woodlands!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Towey Trail have any available units?
142 Towey Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Towey Trail have?
Some of 142 Towey Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Towey Trail currently offering any rent specials?
142 Towey Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Towey Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Towey Trail is pet friendly.
Does 142 Towey Trail offer parking?
No, 142 Towey Trail does not offer parking.
Does 142 Towey Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Towey Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Towey Trail have a pool?
Yes, 142 Towey Trail has a pool.
Does 142 Towey Trail have accessible units?
No, 142 Towey Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Towey Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Towey Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
