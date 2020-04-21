All apartments in Winder
Find more places like 564 Massey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winder, GA
/
564 Massey Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

564 Massey Court

564 Massey Ct · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1561267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winder
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

564 Massey Ct, Winder, GA 30680

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features Large open living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting and stained cabinets. Kitchen island with sink and breakfast bar, large pantry and plenty of storage space. Split bedroom plan makes this a winner! Master suite is spacious and flooded with natural light, huge tiled shower and relaxing garden tub.

Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.

For additional questions contact Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Massey Court have any available units?
564 Massey Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 Massey Court have?
Some of 564 Massey Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Massey Court currently offering any rent specials?
564 Massey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Massey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 Massey Court is pet friendly.
Does 564 Massey Court offer parking?
No, 564 Massey Court does not offer parking.
Does 564 Massey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Massey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Massey Court have a pool?
No, 564 Massey Court does not have a pool.
Does 564 Massey Court have accessible units?
No, 564 Massey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Massey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Massey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Massey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Massey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 564 Massey Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winder Apartments with GarageWinder Apartments with Parking
Winder Apartments with PoolWinder Dog Friendly Apartments
Winder Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity