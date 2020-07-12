/
apartments with pool
18 Apartments for rent in Winder, GA with pool
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
527 Embassy Walk
527 Embassy Walk, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1750 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,750 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Winder
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,642 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Biltmore Rose Court
2612 Biltmore Rose Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
464 Raymond Drive
464 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1302 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Winder
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
47 Camelot Court
47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3522 sqft
COMING SOON!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Ready Now! Fresh paint and new carpet! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2773 Austin Ridge Drive
2773 Austin Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2293 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
2618 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
333 River Landing Drive
333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1724 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Lane Northeast
2071 Blackberry Ln, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1476 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9702 Alderbrook Trace
9702 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Less than two years old home with exquisite architectural details. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths in a beautiful swim pool Community. Custom covered back porch with outdoor fireplace. Master Bath has a 7' shower with dual shower heads. Formal Dining.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1995 Lily Stem Trail
1995 Lily Stem Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2956 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
