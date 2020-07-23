Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Winder, GA with balconies

204 Georgia Ave
204 Georgia Avenue, Winder, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1196 sqft
Recently remodeled and in great condition. Nice Deck for relaxing. This is a must see! An affordable place to live that is very nice. Vinyl privacy fence for privacy. All this and a new elementary school too.
Results within 5 miles of Winder

916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 10 miles of Winder

1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen

1760 Winter Jasmine Drive
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2770 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath with guest suite on main floor. Traditional floor plan with separate dining room, living room, and two-story family room.

645 Wellford Avenue
645 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2230 sqft
Craftsman style, two story on almost a half acre with private backyard. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom on main level. Kitchen has stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and view to great room.

1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.

333 River Landing Drive
333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1724 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

2455 Hinton Road
2455 Hinton Road, Dacula, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1892 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage house is well maintained and ready to be occupied. Home comes with an additional detach storage great for your tools and other equipment and also has an office behind the 2 car garage.

2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

9702 Alderbrook Trace
9702 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Less than two years old home with exquisite architectural details. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths in a beautiful swim pool Community. Custom covered back porch with outdoor fireplace. Master Bath has a 7' shower with dual shower heads. Formal Dining.

5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

714 Wellford Ave
714 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2310 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ABERCORN FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND LARGE CENTER ISLAND.

29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2400 sqft
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.

1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.

470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Winder, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winder renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

