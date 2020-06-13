Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Winder, GA with garage

Winder apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.

1 Unit Available
343 Turtle Creek Drive
343 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
Brand new luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome within walking distance of Fort Yargo Park. Discover the Southern care-free living in an open floor plan designed for the way you want to live.
Results within 5 miles of Winder

1 Unit Available
430 Raymond Drive
430 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1270 sqft
ALL ELECTRIC FOR LOW UTILITY BILLS! Stepless Ranch w/Rocking Chair front porch! Hardwood foyer opens to vaulted Great Room w/chair railing viewing bayed dining area.

1 Unit Available
3400 Mulberry Cove Way
3400 Mulberry Cove Way, Auburn, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3138 sqft
2016 New Home With Open Floor Plan, A Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen and Cabinets, Kitchen View to Family Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Floor, A Guest Bedroom With a Full Bathroom on The Main Floor .

1 Unit Available
1916 Natalie Dr
1916 Natalie Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
Location, Location, Location. 3 bed / 2 bath Ranch house on quiet street. Available 7/1/2020. About 3 miles from Hwy 316 and close to everything. Privacy and large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Winder

1 Unit Available
763 Mimosa Way
763 Mimosa Way, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2706 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three car garage. Fireplace on covered back patio. Open floor plan for living room/kitchen. Formal Dining room with bay window and trey ceiling. Fireplace in living room with coffer ceiling. Granite kitchen countertops.

1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.

Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6604 White Walnut Way
6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath.

1 Unit Available
1216 Wesleyan Place
1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3000 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room.

Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6954 White Walnut Way
6954 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1749 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek High School District! This gorgeous two story home features one bedroom on the main level w/full bath. Bright Open Kitchen includes all appliances, a pantry and breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
5876 Apple Grove Road
5876 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2369 sqft
Like new, move-in ready rental in sought after Willow Leaf community. Upgrades include hardwoods and coffered ceilings in spacious, open floor plan on main. Kitchen features island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.

1 Unit Available
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 Unit Available
29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2400 sqft
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.

Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.

1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!

1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 Unit Available
641 Rock Elm Drive
641 Rock Elm Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2782 sqft
Welcome to this immaculate & impressive open floor plan ranch, w/ aspacious vaulted living room, joined by an additional seating area perfect foryour guest.

1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
2773 Austin Ridge Drive
2773 Austin Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2293 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winder, GA

Winder apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

