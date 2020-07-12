Apartment List
/
GA
/
winder
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Winder, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winder apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2741 sqft
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
Results within 5 miles of Winder

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,642 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
306 Meadow Lane
306 Meadow Lane, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Welcome to This Delightful Cape Cod Radiates Charm and has been Completely Renovated Inside and Out! *New 30 Year Architectural Shingle Roof *New Siding *New HVAC *New Water Heater *New Flooring *New Lighting Fixtures *New Kitchen Appliances *Fresh

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
464 Raymond Drive
464 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1302 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Winder

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Ready Now!  Fresh paint and new carpet!  4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2455 Hinton Road
2455 Hinton Road, Dacula, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage house is well maintained and ready to be occupied. Home comes with an additional detach storage great for your tools and other equipment and also has an office behind the 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
763 Mimosa Way
763 Mimosa Way, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2706 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three car garage. Fireplace on covered back patio. Open floor plan for living room/kitchen. Formal Dining room with bay window and trey ceiling. Fireplace in living room with coffer ceiling. Granite kitchen counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2331 Bobway Trl
2331 Bobway Trail, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1.0 ACRE CORNER LOT WITH CIRCULAR DRIVE * PRIVATE * MASTER ON UPPER LEVEL WITH SPA BATH * 2 BEDROOMS & 1 BATH ON THE MAIN * FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT,DUAL HVAC, 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
714 Wellford Ave
714 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2310 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ABERCORN FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND LARGE CENTER ISLAND.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2400 sqft
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2773 Austin Ridge Drive
2773 Austin Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2293 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
2618 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision. Resort style amenities include neighborhood pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winder, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winder apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Winder 3 BedroomsWinder Apartments with Garage
Winder Apartments with ParkingWinder Apartments with Pool
Winder Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinder Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College