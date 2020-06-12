/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winder, GA
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
564 Massey Court
564 Massey Ct, Winder, GA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features Large open living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen countertops, recessed lighting and stained cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
343 Turtle Creek Drive
343 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
Brand new luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome within walking distance of Fort Yargo Park. Discover the Southern care-free living in an open floor plan designed for the way you want to live.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
527 Embassy Walk
527 Embassy Walk, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1750 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,750 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Winder
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Angie Way
217 Angie Way, Barrow County, GA
Available 07/01/20 217 Angie Way - Property Id: 294213 Nice house! Ready to move in July 1st, 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294213 Property Id 294213 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833224)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Jessica Court
1721 Jessica Court, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1282 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1722 Jessica Ct
1722 Jessica Court, Barrow County, GA
Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood and is move-in ready. This two-story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath features a beautiful two-story foyer. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, PANTRY, & 1/2 BATH.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
430 Raymond Drive
430 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1270 sqft
ALL ELECTRIC FOR LOW UTILITY BILLS! Stepless Ranch w/Rocking Chair front porch! Hardwood foyer opens to vaulted Great Room w/chair railing viewing bayed dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Mulberry Cove Way
3400 Mulberry Cove Way, Auburn, GA
2016 New Home With Open Floor Plan, A Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen and Cabinets, Kitchen View to Family Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Floor, A Guest Bedroom With a Full Bathroom on The Main Floor .
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1916 Natalie Dr
1916 Natalie Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
Location, Location, Location. 3 bed / 2 bath Ranch house on quiet street. Available 7/1/2020. About 3 miles from Hwy 316 and close to everything. Privacy and large yard.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
170 Regency Drive
170 Regency Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1468 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Winder
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Austin Way
351 Austin Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1281 sqft
Auburn Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW!3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch on 3/4 Acre Lot with Stunning Mature Trees, in a Peaceful Setting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Drive
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
763 Mimosa Way
763 Mimosa Way, Jackson County, GA
Three car garage. Fireplace on covered back patio. Open floor plan for living room/kitchen. Formal Dining room with bay window and trey ceiling. Fireplace in living room with coffer ceiling. Granite kitchen countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6562 Silk Tree Pointe
6562 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2210 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2343 sqft
The home has a spacious formal dining area or you can dine in the kitchen if you want an informal meal, with this home you'll have the option! Prepare your meals in this updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3136 Dolostone Way
3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6604 White Walnut Way
6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Wesleyan Place
1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA
Coming soon! Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room.
