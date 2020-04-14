All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 5959 Center Hill Church Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, GA
/
5959 Center Hill Church Rd
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

5959 Center Hill Church Rd

5959 Center Hill Church Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5959 Center Hill Church Rd, Walton County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath four-sided brick home in Sharon Elementary school district. Won't last long at $800.00, per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have any available units?
5959 Center Hill Church Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
Is 5959 Center Hill Church Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5959 Center Hill Church Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 Center Hill Church Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd offer parking?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have a pool?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have accessible units?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 Center Hill Church Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 Center Hill Church Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GACovington, GAGrayson, GAConyers, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAWinder, GA
Watkinsville, GASuwanee, GALilburn, GABuford, GARedan, GASugar Hill, GABraselton, GAMcDonough, GAStone Mountain, GATucker, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College