4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr

Beautiful deluxe 2 bedroom apartment with balcony in a prime Vinings gated community of Olde Ivy. AC only 1year old. New paint in some rooms. Open kitchen and great room with fireplace plus separate dining room. Hardwood floors on main part of the apartment. Secondary bedroom is very spacious with a full bath and walk-in closet. Hallway Laundry. One of the few units with a storage room in the garage
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
