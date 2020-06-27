All apartments in Vinings
4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr

4850 Ivy Ridge Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Ivy Ridge Dr SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful deluxe 2 bedroom apartment with balcony in a prime Vinings gated community of Olde Ivy. AC only 1year old. New paint in some rooms. Open kitchen and great room with fireplace plus separate dining room. Hardwood floors on main part of the apartment. Secondary bedroom is very spacious with a full bath and walk-in closet. Hallway Laundry. One of the few units with a storage room in the garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have any available units?
4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
