4850 SE Ivy Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful deluxe 2 bedroom apartment with balcony in a prime Vinings gated community of Olde Ivy. AC only 1year old. New paint in some rooms. Open kitchen and great room with fireplace plus separate dining room. Hardwood floors on main part of the apartment. Secondary bedroom is very spacious with a full bath and walk-in closet. Hallway Laundry. One of the few units with a storage room in the garage