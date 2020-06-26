All apartments in Vinings
4708 Vinings Central Run SE

4708 Vinings Central Run SE
Location

4708 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate and spacious upper, end-unit with private entrance in beautiful and amenity-rich Vinings Central, a gated condo community! The gleaming hardwood floors stretch across the open living room into the cozy dining nook. Enjoy relaxing evenings at home with the lovely fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving on both sides. Relish in the abundance of natural light offered by the brightly tiled sunroom, providing entrance to the scenic balcony, a great place for reading and relaxing. Split floorplan minimizes noise and promotes privacy, with loads of closet space and separate bathrooms. The community itself offers a wide range of activities, facilities, and gorgeous visual aesthetics! Stay active and healthy with the newly renovated fitness room, tennis courts, and two-tiered pool with waterfall. Take advantage of the community meeting room and the BBQ area for summertime cookouts. This convenient and exclusive Vinings location means quiet wooded surroundings, easy access to Rte 285 and S Atlanta Rd, great schools, and walking distance to Kroger, restaurants, and shopping. An offer this incredible will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have any available units?
4708 Vinings Central Run SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have?
Some of 4708 Vinings Central Run SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Vinings Central Run SE currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Vinings Central Run SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Vinings Central Run SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE is pet friendly.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE offer parking?
No, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE does not offer parking.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have a pool?
Yes, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE has a pool.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have accessible units?
No, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Vinings Central Run SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Vinings Central Run SE does not have units with air conditioning.
