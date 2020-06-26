4708 Vinings Central Run SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate and spacious upper, end-unit with private entrance in beautiful and amenity-rich Vinings Central, a gated condo community! The gleaming hardwood floors stretch across the open living room into the cozy dining nook. Enjoy relaxing evenings at home with the lovely fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving on both sides. Relish in the abundance of natural light offered by the brightly tiled sunroom, providing entrance to the scenic balcony, a great place for reading and relaxing. Split floorplan minimizes noise and promotes privacy, with loads of closet space and separate bathrooms. The community itself offers a wide range of activities, facilities, and gorgeous visual aesthetics! Stay active and healthy with the newly renovated fitness room, tennis courts, and two-tiered pool with waterfall. Take advantage of the community meeting room and the BBQ area for summertime cookouts. This convenient and exclusive Vinings location means quiet wooded surroundings, easy access to Rte 285 and S Atlanta Rd, great schools, and walking distance to Kroger, restaurants, and shopping. An offer this incredible will not last long!