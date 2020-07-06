All apartments in Vinings
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

4560 Vinings Central Trce

4560 Vinings Central Trce SE · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Vinings Central Trce SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Oversized one bedroom condo on ground level located in gated Vinings Central is a perfect place to call home. Desirable amenities include pool,tennis, clubhouse & gym. Family room w/bookcases, gas fireplace & hardwood floors. Sitting room or office is tiled with lots of windows and has access to covered patio. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & dining area off kitchen. New paint throughout & new carpet in bedroom. Tiled bathroom & tiled shower. Washer & dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer & garbage. NO PETS. One year lease or longer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have any available units?
4560 Vinings Central Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have?
Some of 4560 Vinings Central Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Vinings Central Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Vinings Central Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Vinings Central Trce pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Vinings Central Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Vinings Central Trce offers parking.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 Vinings Central Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Vinings Central Trce has a pool.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have accessible units?
No, 4560 Vinings Central Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 Vinings Central Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Vinings Central Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Vinings Central Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

