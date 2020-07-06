4560 Vinings Central Trce

Amenities

Oversized one bedroom condo on ground level located in gated Vinings Central is a perfect place to call home. Desirable amenities include pool,tennis, clubhouse & gym. Family room w/bookcases, gas fireplace & hardwood floors. Sitting room or office is tiled with lots of windows and has access to covered patio. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & dining area off kitchen. New paint throughout & new carpet in bedroom. Tiled bathroom & tiled shower. Washer & dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer & garbage. NO PETS. One year lease or longer available.