3920 Paces Manor
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

3920 Paces Manor

3920 Paces Manor · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Paces Manor, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This grand home built in the Greek Revival style by Billy Benedict is a classic beauty perfectly situated on 3.3+/- acres. The quintessential rolling front lawn leads to a columned front portico. With its grand foyer, high ceilings & elegant flow throughout the main level, entertaining & everyday living are a delight in the oversized dining room & formal living room. French doors lead to the patio overlooking the swimming pool & backyard. Oversized master on main. Upper level has 4 bedrooms all with en-suite baths + bonus room. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Paces Manor have any available units?
3920 Paces Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3920 Paces Manor have?
Some of 3920 Paces Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Paces Manor currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Paces Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Paces Manor pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Paces Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3920 Paces Manor offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Paces Manor offers parking.
Does 3920 Paces Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Paces Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Paces Manor have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Paces Manor has a pool.
Does 3920 Paces Manor have accessible units?
No, 3920 Paces Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Paces Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Paces Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Paces Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Paces Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
