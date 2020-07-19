3920 Paces Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This grand home built in the Greek Revival style by Billy Benedict is a classic beauty perfectly situated on 3.3+/- acres. The quintessential rolling front lawn leads to a columned front portico. With its grand foyer, high ceilings & elegant flow throughout the main level, entertaining & everyday living are a delight in the oversized dining room & formal living room. French doors lead to the patio overlooking the swimming pool & backyard. Oversized master on main. Upper level has 4 bedrooms all with en-suite baths + bonus room. 3 car garage.