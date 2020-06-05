3811 Paces Ferry West SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available immediately - Vinings/Inside 285 off Paces Ferry behind Vinings Main. Walk to Vinings Village shops + restaurants. Older complex of 54 townhomes.

3 bed/3.5 bath, 3 levels, open floor plan, family room, kitchen + eating area opens to deck. 2 fireplaces in master and family room.(Master is on middle level.) Separate DR. Laundry room on lower level. (Renter furnishes washer/dryer). Limit of 2 cars, no pets. 1st month’s rent due at time of lease acceptance. Due at time of move in, security deposit in amount of 1 months rent, Require background and credit check.