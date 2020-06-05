All apartments in Vinings
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:58 AM

3811 Paces Ferry West SE

3811 Paces Ferry West SE · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Paces Ferry West SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Available immediately - Vinings/Inside 285 off Paces Ferry behind Vinings Main. Walk to Vinings Village shops + restaurants. Older complex of 54 townhomes.
3 bed/3.5 bath, 3 levels, open floor plan, family room, kitchen + eating area opens to deck. 2 fireplaces in master and family room.(Master is on middle level.) Separate DR. Laundry room on lower level. (Renter furnishes washer/dryer). Limit of 2 cars, no pets. 1st month’s rent due at time of lease acceptance. Due at time of move in, security deposit in amount of 1 months rent, Require background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

