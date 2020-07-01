All apartments in Vinings
Find more places like 3621 SE Vinings Slope.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
3621 SE Vinings Slope
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

3621 SE Vinings Slope

3621 Vinings Slope SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vinings
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3621 Vinings Slope SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Luxury Lifestyle Living in the heart of the Vinings. A short walk to the Vinings Jubilee. Rare opportunity! Condo features hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings, granite & stainless kitchen, separate dining room, 2 bedroom suites both with private baths and huge walk-in closets! Master bath features separate shower and garden tub! GAS and WATER bill included! Washer and Dryer included! Wine Fridge, Covered balcony, 2 covered parking spaces in gated/secured deck! Concierge Service, sparkling pool, gym and more! Hurry this unit rents quickly! Motivated Landlord ready to lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have any available units?
3621 SE Vinings Slope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have?
Some of 3621 SE Vinings Slope's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 SE Vinings Slope currently offering any rent specials?
3621 SE Vinings Slope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 SE Vinings Slope pet-friendly?
No, 3621 SE Vinings Slope is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope offer parking?
Yes, 3621 SE Vinings Slope offers parking.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 SE Vinings Slope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have a pool?
Yes, 3621 SE Vinings Slope has a pool.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have accessible units?
No, 3621 SE Vinings Slope does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 SE Vinings Slope has units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 SE Vinings Slope have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 SE Vinings Slope does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with Pool
Vinings Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College