3621 SE Vinings Slope

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

Luxury Lifestyle Living in the heart of the Vinings. A short walk to the Vinings Jubilee. Rare opportunity! Condo features hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings, granite & stainless kitchen, separate dining room, 2 bedroom suites both with private baths and huge walk-in closets! Master bath features separate shower and garden tub! GAS and WATER bill included! Washer and Dryer included! Wine Fridge, Covered balcony, 2 covered parking spaces in gated/secured deck! Concierge Service, sparkling pool, gym and more! Hurry this unit rents quickly! Motivated Landlord ready to lease