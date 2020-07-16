3510 Preserve Drive

Amenities

Grand Life Style With Opulance at its best! - Magnificent large Town-home with class and superb design. Well appointed oozing luxury, nestled in a private gated small community. Chefs kitchen built for entertaining, Formal and informal living areas, Grand polished floors, Beautiful bathrooms, Custom dresser closets systems, Chandeliers, Sun filled light and airy, Green manicured setting, Full enclosed fencing under construction. This executive masterpiece includes the grounds maintenance and landscaping, water, sewer, trash and alarm system. No Pets Allowed