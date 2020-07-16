All apartments in Vinings
3510 Preserve Drive
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

3510 Preserve Drive

3510 Preserve Drive · (404) 210-1291
Location

3510 Preserve Drive, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

Amenities

alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
Grand Life Style With Opulance at its best! - Magnificent large Town-home with class and superb design. Well appointed oozing luxury, nestled in a private gated small community. Chefs kitchen built for entertaining, Formal and informal living areas, Grand polished floors, Beautiful bathrooms, Custom dresser closets systems, Chandeliers, Sun filled light and airy, Green manicured setting, Full enclosed fencing under construction. This executive masterpiece includes the grounds maintenance and landscaping, water, sewer, trash and alarm system. No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Preserve Drive have any available units?
3510 Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
Is 3510 Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Preserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Preserve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
