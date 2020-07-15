3486 Essex Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful upper level (2nd flr) 2B/2b condo in the heart of Vinings. Cobb w/ATL address. Kitchen is beautifully remodeled w/stained cabinets, silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. Dining room has custom painted/faux finish in living room. Bedrooms carpeted, master has his/hers custom closets, & master bath. Eng. hardwoods & tile thru out the rest of unit. Woodburning fireplace in the living room with eng. wood floors. Washer/dryer off hall in closet. Walkout balcony off living room. Swim, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, & dog park.