Convenient 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in great location! Just minutes to Vinings, Smyrna, 285, 75 and SunTrust Park. Highlights include a spacious family room, separate dining area, ample kitchen with granite counter tops, and large sun-filled bedrooms. The covered deck is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. Lovely vistas from this quiet community. Close to everything: shopping, dining and entertainment!