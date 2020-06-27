3120 Seven Pines Ct Unit 305

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

1BR/1BA condo for rent in the Vinnings area. - Beautiful renovated 1BR/1BA condo for rent in the Vinnings area. New floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen (granite counters and tile backsplash) and bathroom in the Vinnings View (swim/tennis) community. Upper level unit with private balcony and designated parking. Close to I-285 between the Paces Ferry and Cumberland Blvd exits and close to all the restaurants & shopping around the Cobb Galleria and the SunTrust Stadium.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5030726)