2788 Vinings Central Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

* Beautiful 1 bdrm, 1 bath condo now available in Vinings Central Condominiums! A gated community!

Lush mature landscaping, very serine setting. This home features first floor convenience however it is actually on the second floor. Wood flooring through out! Living room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves. The sun room features floor to ceiling windows, ceiling fan with light, and sliding glass door onto a wonderful deck, it\'s like being in a tree house! This home features a separate formal dining room, galley style kitchen with gas range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Utility closet at the end of the kitchen with washer and dryer connections. The bedroom features a ceiling fan with light, floor to ceiling window with a beautiful tree view, and wall mount TV bracket in place to mount your TV! Nice updated bath with ceramic tile. Please note that our properties are NEVER listed on Craigslist.



Location, location, location! This is it! Beautiful Vinings, Cobb County, so convenient to interstate system and downtown Atlanta and all points north!



