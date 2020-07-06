All apartments in Vinings
2788 Vinings Central Drive
2788 Vinings Central Drive

2788 Vinings Central Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

2788 Vinings Central Dr SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b71c20a09d ----
* Beautiful 1 bdrm, 1 bath condo now available in Vinings Central Condominiums! A gated community!
Lush mature landscaping, very serine setting. This home features first floor convenience however it is actually on the second floor. Wood flooring through out! Living room with wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves. The sun room features floor to ceiling windows, ceiling fan with light, and sliding glass door onto a wonderful deck, it\'s like being in a tree house! This home features a separate formal dining room, galley style kitchen with gas range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Utility closet at the end of the kitchen with washer and dryer connections. The bedroom features a ceiling fan with light, floor to ceiling window with a beautiful tree view, and wall mount TV bracket in place to mount your TV! Nice updated bath with ceramic tile. Please note that our properties are NEVER listed on Craigslist.

Location, location, location! This is it! Beautiful Vinings, Cobb County, so convenient to interstate system and downtown Atlanta and all points north!

**PLEASE CONFIRM YOUR VIEWING APPOINTMENT WITH STEPHANIE AT: 770-431-4633
KINDLY DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH ME FIRST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have any available units?
2788 Vinings Central Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have?
Some of 2788 Vinings Central Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2788 Vinings Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2788 Vinings Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2788 Vinings Central Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2788 Vinings Central Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive offer parking?
No, 2788 Vinings Central Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2788 Vinings Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2788 Vinings Central Drive has a pool.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 2788 Vinings Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2788 Vinings Central Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2788 Vinings Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2788 Vinings Central Drive has units with air conditioning.

