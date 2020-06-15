All apartments in Vinings
Find more places like 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:39 AM

2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339

2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE · (678) 569-4005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vinings
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 Cumberland Pkwy Unit #811 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dark hardwoods throughout the main living areas, this condo screams luxury! Spacious open concept floor plan with large closets! Private gated patio brings outdoor space, with outdoor closet. Rent includes, cable water and trash. Amenities included, pool and fitness center Comes with washer and dryer. Don't wait, schedule your tour today.

(RLNE5496320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have any available units?
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have?
Some of 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 offer parking?
No, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 has a pool.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have accessible units?
No, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with Pool
Vinings Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity