Last updated April 3 2020

2762 Nautical Way

2762 Nautical Way · (770) 356-0916
Location

2762 Nautical Way, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2194 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.5 BA FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully decorated house with vaulted 2 story family room with fireplace & master on main! Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious kitchen fully stocked with dishes, utensils, pot and pans and small appliances. Hardwoods in main living area. Upstairs loft. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Nautical Way have any available units?
2762 Nautical Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2762 Nautical Way have?
Some of 2762 Nautical Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Nautical Way currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Nautical Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Nautical Way pet-friendly?
No, 2762 Nautical Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 2762 Nautical Way offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Nautical Way does offer parking.
Does 2762 Nautical Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 Nautical Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Nautical Way have a pool?
No, 2762 Nautical Way does not have a pool.
Does 2762 Nautical Way have accessible units?
No, 2762 Nautical Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Nautical Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 Nautical Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2762 Nautical Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2762 Nautical Way does not have units with air conditioning.
