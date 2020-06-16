2762 Nautical Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.5 BA FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully decorated house with vaulted 2 story family room with fireplace & master on main! Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious kitchen fully stocked with dishes, utensils, pot and pans and small appliances. Hardwoods in main living area. Upstairs loft. Washer and dryer included.