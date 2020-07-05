9673 Pine Ct

Amenities

Beautiful like-new move in ready townhouse minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. This property features an open family room with fireplace, tall ceilings, a gorgeous and spacious kitchen with ample cabinets and a large kitchen island. The master bedroom is located on the main level featuring a walk-in closet, private bath with large vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs, a full bath and loft area. One car garage with kitchen entry and a guest bathroom. Excellent price and location, hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!