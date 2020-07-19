All apartments in Union City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8819 Lakecrest Way

8819 Lakecrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Lakecrest Way, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with the Master on the main level. The home is move in ready! New flooring throughout in the kitchen, living room, and dining areas! Crown molding throughout the home to accent the spacious floor plan. Separate dining room with an eat-in kitchen. Living room with a fireplace to help keep you warm on cold nights! Master bathroom features garden tub and a separate shower accompanied with a double vanity sink. In addition, the property has a lake view with deck, bonus room and an unfinished basement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have any available units?
8819 Lakecrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 8819 Lakecrest Way have?
Some of 8819 Lakecrest Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Lakecrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Lakecrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Lakecrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8819 Lakecrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way offer parking?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not offer parking.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have a pool?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have accessible units?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 Lakecrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8819 Lakecrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
