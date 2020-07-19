8819 Lakecrest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with the Master on the main level. The home is move in ready! New flooring throughout in the kitchen, living room, and dining areas! Crown molding throughout the home to accent the spacious floor plan. Separate dining room with an eat-in kitchen. Living room with a fireplace to help keep you warm on cold nights! Master bathroom features garden tub and a separate shower accompanied with a double vanity sink. In addition, the property has a lake view with deck, bonus room and an unfinished basement.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.