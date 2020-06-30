Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready Home 2 bedroom, 1 full bath - Move-In Ready Home 2 bedroom, 1 full bath located in Union City with easy access to the Interstate. Great price for the space.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5491527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have any available units?
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
Is 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road offer parking?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have a pool?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 Lower Dixie Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
Similar Pages
Union City 2 Bedrooms
Union City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Covington, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Rome, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College