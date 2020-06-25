All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd

6480 Lower Dixie Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6480 Lower Dixie Lake Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Solid, well built brick duplex. This duplex includes: stove and refrigerator.

(RLNE4881506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have any available units?
6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6480 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College