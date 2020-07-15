All apartments in Union City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

6410 Abercorn Street

6410 Abercorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Abercorn Street, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint town home in sought after South Fulton is MOVE IN ready! Open floor plan encompasses living and dining room combo and updated kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs has new carpet in spacious bedrooms. Convenient corner lot close to major highways and zoned schools. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Abercorn Street have any available units?
6410 Abercorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6410 Abercorn Street have?
Some of 6410 Abercorn Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Abercorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Abercorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Abercorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street offer parking?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have a pool?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have accessible units?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 Abercorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
