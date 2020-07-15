Quaint town home in sought after South Fulton is MOVE IN ready! Open floor plan encompasses living and dining room combo and updated kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs has new carpet in spacious bedrooms. Convenient corner lot close to major highways and zoned schools. Water included in rent.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6410 Abercorn Street have any available units?
6410 Abercorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6410 Abercorn Street have?
Some of 6410 Abercorn Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Abercorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Abercorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.