6384 Raymond Terrace
6384 Raymond Terrace

6384 Raymond Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6384 Raymond Ter, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath brick duplex unit in good condition. Central heat and air conditioning.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have any available units?
6384 Raymond Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6384 Raymond Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6384 Raymond Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6384 Raymond Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6384 Raymond Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace offer parking?
No, 6384 Raymond Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6384 Raymond Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have a pool?
No, 6384 Raymond Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6384 Raymond Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6384 Raymond Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6384 Raymond Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6384 Raymond Terrace has units with air conditioning.
