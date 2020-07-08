4BR 3 BTH HOME FOR RENT. HOME OFFERS 3BR 2BTH ON MAIN LEVEL AND 1BR 1BTH ON TOP LEVEL. FENCED IN BACKYARD. WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. NO UNPAID EVICTIONS OR JUDGMENTS FROM LANDLORDS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5778 Blacktop Ct have any available units?
5778 Blacktop Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5778 Blacktop Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5778 Blacktop Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.