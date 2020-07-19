All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
5145 Rosewood Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5145 Rosewood Place

5145 Rosewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

5145 Rosewood Place, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful/spacious 3BD 2BA - includes bonus room, perfect for a home office or can be used as a 4th bedroom for guest. The master bedroom provides a separate sitting area. Master bathroom has his/her vanity sink, garden tub, and a separate shower with a large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances. Formal dining area for entertaining during special occasions. Property features a two-car garage, a fireplace in the living room, hardwood and fresh carpet throughout the interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Rosewood Place have any available units?
5145 Rosewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5145 Rosewood Place have?
Some of 5145 Rosewood Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 Rosewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Rosewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Rosewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 5145 Rosewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 5145 Rosewood Place offers parking.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 Rosewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place have a pool?
No, 5145 Rosewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place have accessible units?
No, 5145 Rosewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5145 Rosewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5145 Rosewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5145 Rosewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
