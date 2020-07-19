5145 Rosewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful/spacious 3BD 2BA - includes bonus room, perfect for a home office or can be used as a 4th bedroom for guest. The master bedroom provides a separate sitting area. Master bathroom has his/her vanity sink, garden tub, and a separate shower with a large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances. Formal dining area for entertaining during special occasions. Property features a two-car garage, a fireplace in the living room, hardwood and fresh carpet throughout the interior.