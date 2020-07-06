4148 Ravenwood Ct

Amenities

This like-new home is nestled in a great community, minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. It features an open family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with ample cabinets and all new appliances upon move in. Master bedroom on the main level with walk-in closet, private bath with large vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. A secondary bedrooms upstairs, a full bath and loft area. One car garage with kitchen entry and a guest bathroom. Excellent price and location, hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!