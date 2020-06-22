All apartments in Union City
3578 Brookstone Way

3578 Brookstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,299

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3578 Brookstone Way have any available units?
3578 Brookstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 3578 Brookstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3578 Brookstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3578 Brookstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3578 Brookstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way offer parking?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way have a pool?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3578 Brookstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3578 Brookstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
