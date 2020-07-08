All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 2478 Quincy Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
2478 Quincy Loop
Last updated May 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

2478 Quincy Loop

2478 Quincy Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2478 Quincy Loop, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de315c705f ---- Castle floorplan at Lester Point is stunning! Home features, hardwood floors leading to a dramatic dining room surrounded by elegant trim work. Spacious family room w/ fireplace will be 1 of your favorite places in this home. Fabulous kitchen boasts granite counters, ample cabinet space & separate kitchen island, tiled backsplash & stainless steel appliance package. Master suite features trey ceilings and enough space for any furniture you can imagine.Including a fireplace. The stunning master bath has double vanity, separate tub & enclosed glass shower and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets as well. Private backyard. This home is only 1 year old! Priced right for an immediate move in!!! *Home is NOT certified for the housing voucher program *Please text Stephanie to confirm your viewing prior to driving to the property at 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Quincy Loop have any available units?
2478 Quincy Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 2478 Quincy Loop have?
Some of 2478 Quincy Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Quincy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Quincy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Quincy Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop offer parking?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop have a pool?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop have accessible units?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Quincy Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Quincy Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College