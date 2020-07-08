2478 Quincy Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de315c705f ---- Castle floorplan at Lester Point is stunning! Home features, hardwood floors leading to a dramatic dining room surrounded by elegant trim work. Spacious family room w/ fireplace will be 1 of your favorite places in this home. Fabulous kitchen boasts granite counters, ample cabinet space & separate kitchen island, tiled backsplash & stainless steel appliance package. Master suite features trey ceilings and enough space for any furniture you can imagine.Including a fireplace. The stunning master bath has double vanity, separate tub & enclosed glass shower and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets as well. Private backyard. This home is only 1 year old! Priced right for an immediate move in!!! *Home is NOT certified for the housing voucher program *Please text Stephanie to confirm your viewing prior to driving to the property at 770-431-4633