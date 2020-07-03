10247 Deep Creek Place

Ranch home in Union City. Enter home with Foyer that leads to Living room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to view living room with all appliances. Back door from kitchen leads to a covered patio area. Home has a washer/dryer hook up. Garage with auto opener. Master bedroom has separate master bath with dual vanity. 2 more bedrooms down the hall with a full hall bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
