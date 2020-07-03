All apartments in Union City
10247 Deep Creek Place
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

10247 Deep Creek Place

10247 Deep Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

10247 Deep Creek Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
This home does not accept housing voucher.

All new flooring thru out home!

Ranch home in Union City. Enter home with Foyer that leads to Living room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to view living room with all appliances. Back door from kitchen leads to a covered patio area. Home has a washer/dryer hook up. Garage with auto opener.
Master bedroom has separate master bath with dual vanity. 2 more bedrooms down the hall with a full hall bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have any available units?
10247 Deep Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 10247 Deep Creek Place have?
Some of 10247 Deep Creek Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10247 Deep Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
10247 Deep Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10247 Deep Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 10247 Deep Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 10247 Deep Creek Place offers parking.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10247 Deep Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have a pool?
No, 10247 Deep Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 10247 Deep Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10247 Deep Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10247 Deep Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10247 Deep Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

